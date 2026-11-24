The Colombo High Court has scheduled 3 December 2026 to deliver its ruling on a bail application filed on behalf of attorney-at-law Tamara Kumari Aberathne, who has been named the 28th suspect in the case concerning the killing of Sanjeeva Kumara Samararatna, also known as Ganemulla Sanjeeva, described as a leading underworld gang figure. The order will be issued by Colombo High Court Judge Ruwan Dhammika Dissanayake, according to the report.

Senior President's Counsel U. R. de Silva, who appeared for the suspect, told the court that Aberathne is currently held on remand in connection with case number B 39368/1/25. He stated that she faces charges under Sections 113, 102, 199, 206 and 402 of the Penal Code read together with Section 296, as well as provisions of the Firearms Ordinance, the Offensive Weapons Act, and the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act.

President's Counsel de Silva further informed the court that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the suspect on 28 October 2025 and initially detained and questioned her under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in connection with case number B 57990/1/25, which relates to organised criminal suspect Korala Gamage Mandeehu Pathmasiri Perera, also known as Kehelbaddara Pathme. She was subsequently named as a suspect in the present case — to which the bail application pertains — by the Colombo District Crimes Division.

The senior lawyer told the court that the Magistrate's Court had already released the suspect from case B 57990 and had dropped the Prevention of Terrorism Act charges against her in that matter, following a submission by investigators that sufficient evidentiary grounds to proceed against her under that Act had not been established.

Appearing alongside attorney-at-law Pradeepa Kaluarachchi, on the instructions of attorney-at-law Sanuri Dissanayake, President's Counsel de Silva submitted to court that there was no legal impediment to granting bail, citing three grounds: that the Prevention of Terrorism Act charges against his client had been withdrawn; that nearly a year had elapsed since her arrest; and that the evidence in the case rested solely on disclosures made by other witnesses, with no independent evidence against her.

The Colombo High Court will take up the bail application for its order on 3 December 2026.

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