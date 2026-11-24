Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal has upheld the sentence and fine imposed by the Vavuniya High Court on a Hindu priest convicted of committing a grave sexual offence against a 17-year-old girl who was preparing to sit her Advanced Level examinations in 2011. The convicted priest, identified as Nithyanandan Mohanraj, had filed an appeal seeking acquittal, but the Court of Appeal rejected his petition and confirmed the original punishment.

The appeal was heard before a two-judge bench comprising Justices Amal Ranaraja and Dr. Sumudu Premachandra. Justice Dr. Premachandra delivered the ruling with the concurrence of Justice Ranareja, dismissing Mohanraj's bid to have the conviction overturned.

Background of the Case

According to the case record, the victim was a 17-year-old girl residing at the Manik Farm refugee camp in the Vavuniya area, where she was preparing to sit her Advanced Level examinations. She had been staying at the home of the accused priest — located in the Udayarkaddu area of Mullaitivu — to pursue her studies, as Mohanraj was a relative of hers.

It was established during trial proceedings that on or around 11 November 2011, the accused committed a grave sexual offence against the girl inside his residence. Following the incident, the girl fled the house and returned to the refugee camp where she had been living. Several months later, it was revealed that she had become pregnant. During subsequent police questioning, the victim stated that the accused had sexually assaulted her. The accused, however, claimed during police investigations that the act had occurred with the girl's consent.

DNA Evidence and Conviction

A DNA report was obtained in connection with the case, and it confirmed that the accused was the father of the child the girl was carrying. The Attorney General subsequently filed charges against Mohanraj before the Vavuniya High Court, and following a lengthy trial, he was found guilty of the charges against him.

The Vavuniya High Court sentenced Mohanraj to 17 years of rigorous imprisonment. In addition, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 and ordered him to pay Rs. 300,000 (three lakhs) in compensation to the victim.

Appeal Dismissed; "Consent" Argument Rejected

Mohanraj thereafter appealed to the Court of Appeal, seeking acquittal from the punishment. Following an extensive hearing, the bench rejected his appeal.

In delivering the ruling, Justice Dr. Sumudu Premachandra addressed the accused's claim that the act had occurred with the girl's consent, stating that such an argument was unacceptable. The judgment clearly reflected that submission as well.

"Submission or silence arising from fear or shock cannot be interpreted as consent. It is clear that the victim was helpless in the face of the accused's religious authority, threats, and the fear generated by the wartime context in which she found herself," Justice Dr. Premachandra stated.

The defence had also argued that the victim had been delayed in coming forward with her complaint. The court rejected that argument as well, noting that victims of sexual assault often delay reporting due to fear of social stigma or threats to their lives — a consideration that could not be held against the complainant.

With the Court of Appeal's ruling, the 17-year sentence of rigorous imprisonment, the Rs. 5,000 fine, and the Rs. 300,000 compensation order against Nithyanandan Mohanraj now stand confirmed.

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