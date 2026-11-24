Sri Lanka has secured a glittering triumph on the global stage as a local powerlifter clinched the gold medal in the 140kg category at the Powerlifting World Championship, delivering a proud moment for the island nation's sporting community.

The victory marks a significant achievement for Sri Lankan powerlifting, demonstrating the growing strength and competitive calibre of the country's athletes at the highest level of international competition.

Sri Lankan sports fans have been given fresh cause for celebration with this world title, which underscores the dedication and rigorous training that the country's powerlifting representatives bring to the global arena.

The achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of young Sri Lankan athletes to pursue powerlifting as a competitive discipline, further strengthening the sport's presence and development across the country.

Details regarding the specific athlete and the championship venue are yet to be officially confirmed through national sports authorities, but the gold medal performance in the 140kg category stands as a landmark result for Sri Lankan powerlifting on the world stage.

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