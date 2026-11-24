A desperate father from Batticaloa attempted to end his life along with two of his young children by leaping from the Kallady Bridge into the tank below, in a harrowing incident that unfolded on the night of 23 November, according to IBC Tamil. The man was rescued after jumping into the water, while his children were pulled to safety and handed over to police.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the area. A motorcyclist who happened to be crossing the Kallady Bridge at the time spotted the man and his children and acted immediately, seizing the children before the father jumped. Fishermen working in the water below moved swiftly to pull the man out and bring him to the bank.

Wife Allegedly Trafficked and Confined in Oman

The man, a resident of Nochimunaai, told authorities that his wife had been sent to Oman through what he described as a fraudulent sub-agency based in Mahamankam, which reportedly used forged documents to arrange her departure. He alleged that upon arrival, his wife was given no work and has instead been locked in a room and subjected to mistreatment, with access to a phone permitted only once a week.

Feeling helpless and unable to secure his wife's release through any other means, the man said he believed that taking his own life was the only way to draw attention to the family's plight and bring her home.

Children Had Been in the Care of Their Maternal Aunt

While his wife has been abroad seeking employment, the couple's three children have been living under the care of her sister. On the evening of the incident, at around 6.00 p.m., the father left the eldest child behind and took the second and third children with him on a motorbike to the Kallady Bridge, where he attempted to carry out his tragic plan.

Taken to Kattankudy Police Station

Following the rescue, officers from the Kattankudy Police Station took both the father and the children to the station. No further details regarding charges or the subsequent status of those involved have been reported at this stage.