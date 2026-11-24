Thousands of fish — both large and small — have been washing up dead along the banks of a pond in Kilinochchi since last Saturday, according to IBC Tamil. The mass mortality has spread a severe stench across the surrounding area, prompting an urgent clean-up effort involving multiple agencies.

Soldiers, local residents, and officers from the Fisheries, Aquatic Resources, and Irrigation departments have joined forces to remove the dead fish from the water's edge, both to control the odour and as a precautionary public health measure.

Sluice Gate Damage Triggered Rapid Water Loss

When asked about the incident, officials from the Kilinochchi Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Department explained that a break in the pond's sluice gate had made it necessary to drain a significant volume of water to carry out repair work.

It is suspected that the rapid drop in water levels that followed — leading to acute water shortage within the pond and causing the remaining water to overheat — may have been the primary cause of the mass fish death.

Investigations Under Way

Authorities have stated that arrangements for the disposal of the dead fish are being made in accordance with the advice and guidance of Public Health Inspectors. Further investigations into the incident are currently ongoing, officials added.

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