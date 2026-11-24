Six rare and ancient Buddha statues of incalculable value have been stolen from the historic Mawaragala Aranya Senasanaya forest hermitage in Mahiyanganaya, according to Mahiyanganaya Police.

The theft is reported to have taken place while the shrine room of the temple was closed. Unknown thieves forced open the door and made off with the small Buddha statues, which had been kept inside. The temple's chief incumbent monk has filed a formal complaint with police over the incident.

Authorities described the stolen statues as rare antiquities of priceless archaeological value, each standing approximately six inches in height.

A high-level police operation has been launched to investigate the crime. Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Uva Province, Mahesh Senaratne, and Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Badulla Division, Laksiri Wijesena, are overseeing the investigation. Senior Superintendent of Police for Badulla, Jagath Rohan, Assistant Superintendent of Police Vehitha Deshapirya, and Assistant Superintendent of Police K.M.A.K. Bandara are also providing direction.

On the ground, Mahiyanganaya Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Chief Inspector Sisira Herath, is leading the active investigation along with his officers.