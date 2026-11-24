Two individuals have been taken into custody after police discovered what are believed to be elephant pearls — known locally as Gaja Muthu — during a targeted raid at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) car park in Colombo on Monday afternoon.

The operation was conducted by officers attached to the Cinnamon Gardens Police Station, who acted on prior intelligence before moving in on the suspects at the well-known Colombo venue.

Two pieces of suspected Gaja Muthu were recovered from the men at the time of their arrest. The suspects, aged 26 and 29, hail from Kadawatha and Thanamalwila respectively.

Investigations Underway

Cinnamon Gardens Police are continuing their investigations into the matter. Gaja Muthu, or elephant pearls, are rare objects believed in certain circles to possess mystical properties, and their trade is considered illegal under Sri Lanka's wildlife protection laws.

Further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

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