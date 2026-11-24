An elderly man has lost his life following a collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a two-wheeler on the Mullaitivu–Vattuvagal road, according to IBC Tamil. The incident occurred on the evening of 23 November 2026 at around 6.30 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Shangarapillai Sellathurei, 65, a resident of the Vattuvagal area.

How the Accident Unfolded

Preliminary information indicates that a heavy goods vehicle travelling from Mullaitivu town towards Vattuvagal collided with the elderly man as he attempted to turn his two-wheeler across to the other side of the road.

The injured man was found in a critical condition and was rushed to hospital immediately, but he succumbed to his injuries despite receiving medical treatment.

Investigation Under Way

Officers from the Mullaitivu Traffic Police arrived at the scene and have launched further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.