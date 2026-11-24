A fire broke out at the Calabasas compound belonging to Hollywood actor Will Smith and his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith, according to reports.

The incident occurred at the high-profile celebrity property located in Calabasas, California, a neighbourhood known for being home to numerous entertainment industry figures.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, or any casualties have not been confirmed at this stage. Authorities are expected to provide additional information as the situation develops.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have remained prominent figures in international entertainment news in recent years. The couple, who have been living separately, jointly own the Calabasas property where the fire reportedly occurred.

This is a developing story, and updates are expected as investigations into the incident continue.