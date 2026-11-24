Sir Nishan Canagarajah, the Sri Lankan-born economist who now serves as Chief Economist at the World Bank, has made a deeply personal return to his former school in Jaffna, revisiting the institution that helped shape one of the country's most distinguished global figures.

The visit carried strong sentimental weight for Sir Nishan, who has consistently acknowledged his Sri Lankan heritage as a defining part of his identity and professional outlook.

"I often describe myself as a son of Sri Lanka," Sir Nishan was quoted as saying, reflecting the pride he holds for the island nation that nurtured his early years.

The return to Jaffna marked a meaningful homecoming for the acclaimed economist, whose career trajectory has taken him from the classrooms of northern Sri Lanka to the highest corridors of international development finance.

Sir Nishan's visit is seen as an inspiring moment not only for the school he attended but for the broader Jaffna community, which has long produced remarkable talent that has gone on to make an impact on the world stage.

His journey from a student in Jaffna to a knighted World Bank Chief Economist stands as a powerful testament to the potential that Sri Lankan education and resilience can unlock, and his return serves as an encouragement to the next generation of students following in his footsteps.

Related Video