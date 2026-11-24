A suspect who allegedly disguised himself as a foreign national and spoke six languages fluently to steal gold jewellery worth nearly Rs. 2 million from jewellery complexes in Colombo has been arrested in the Fort–Galle Face area, according to Fort Police.

The suspect was taken into custody along with a quantity of heroin found in his possession at the time of the arrest. Police have seized approximately 2,800 milligrams of the drug.

Stolen Items Recovered

Among the items recovered from the suspect were a rose gold ring set with 68 small diamonds weighing half a pound, a gold ring embedded with pink sapphire-cut diamonds, and a further collection of gold jewellery. All recovered items have been taken into police custody.

How the Thefts Were Carried Out

Police say the suspect visited jewellery complexes frequented by foreign nationals in the Colombo Fort, Harbour, and Kollupitiya police divisions on several occasions in September and during the current month. Presenting himself as a British national, he would spend a short time in the shops under the pretence of examining jewellery before carrying out the thefts.

Further Discovery in Horana

Acting on information obtained from a suspect being questioned under a remand order, the Western Province North Crimes Division subsequently discovered a cache of T-56 ammunition and a pair of handcuffs hidden in the Anguruwatota area of Horana.