A 44-year-old woman has tragically lost her life after being attacked by a wild elephant in the Moragahapallama area, near the Third Bridge locality, which falls under the Thammana Divisional Secretariat in Ampara district, according to IBC Tamil.

The victim has been identified as K. Indrani Mallika, a resident of the Thammana Moragahapallama area. The fatal attack occurred in the early hours of today (24 November 2026) at around 2.00 a.m., when she stepped outside her home to use the toilet. A wild elephant that had been standing behind the residence attacked her.

Electric Fence Breached Repeatedly

Residents of the area expressed deep anguish over the incident, stating that wild elephants from the surrounding "Nelli Kele" forest reserve have been breaking through the electric fence erected along the forest boundary and entering the village during the night hours. Villagers believe that one such elephant was responsible for the deadly attack.

Police and Wildlife Officials Launch Inquiry

Following the incident, an investigation was launched under the direction of Ampara-Batticaloa Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujith Wedamulla. The inquiry is being conducted by a police team from the Thammana Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Chief Inspector Manoj Alahiyawanna, under the supervision of Ampara Senior Superintendent of Police Priyantha Bandara Kasthuriarachchi and Assistant Superintendent of Police Sampath Wickramaratne.

In addition, acting on the instructions of Eastern Wildlife Department Assistant Director H.G. Wickramatilaka, wildlife field officers from the Ampara and Thammana offices — Gihan Nirmal and Priyantha Padmalal — have also visited the scene and are carrying out their own investigations into the incident.

A Growing Crisis

The tragedy has once again brought the escalating human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka's eastern region into sharp focus. Local communities living on the fringes of forest reserves continue to face the threat of elephant encroachment, particularly at night, raising urgent questions about the effectiveness of existing mitigation measures such as electric fencing.