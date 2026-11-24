Delhi opener and captain Priyansh Arya has etched his name into the record books with a stunning 68-ball 181 against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy — the highest individual score ever recorded by an Indian in T20 cricket and the second-highest by any man in the history of the format.

A Record-Breaking Innings

The 25-year-old right-hander fell just seven runs short of the all-time record of 188 not out, set by South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the CSA T20 Challenge last month. Arya's extraordinary knock propelled Delhi to a commanding total of 275 for 5 at the Daly College Ground in Indore — the joint third-highest total in the tournament's history.

Asked to bat first, Arya wasted little time in stamping his authority. He brought up a breathtaking fifty off just 18 balls as Delhi raced to 94 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. He then reached his third T20 century in only 36 balls, before pushing past 150 in a further 24 deliveries.

Arya's innings featured 19 sixes, which sees him jointly hold the record for the most maximums in a single T20 innings alongside New Zealand's Finn Allen.

Surpassing Legendary Benchmarks

During the course of his innings, Arya drove and cleared the ropes off M Siddharth with a four and a six in successive balls to overtake West Indian great Chris Gayle's 175 not out — a score that had stood as the T20 record for nearly 13 years before Pretorius surpassed it last month. Arya also moved past Kiran Navgire's 162 from 2021 to claim the record for the highest individual T20 score by any Indian cricketer.

Delhi in Dominant Form

Arya's heroics are part of a broader pattern of excellence from the Delhi side in this edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Delhi have chosen to bat first in every match of the tournament, and have posted at least 200 runs in five of their six innings. Their solitary defeat — against Saurashtra — was the only occasion they failed to reach that mark.

Arya, who was among the players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, has been in exceptional form throughout the year, having established himself as one of the fastest-scoring openers during the IPL 2026 season earlier this year.

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