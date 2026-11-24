Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has publicly stated her intention to return to Bangladesh on December 16 — the anniversary of the country's historic 1971 independence victory — marking the first time she has specified a date for her homecoming after more than two years in exile in India, according to a Reuters report published on Tuesday.

A Symbolic Date, A Disputed Path

Hasina's spokesperson confirmed the plan to Reuters, with the 79-year-old former leader apparently choosing the nationally significant date with deliberate intent. December 16 is celebrated in Bangladesh as Victory Day, commemorating the country's liberation from Pakistani forces in 1971.

However, the Bangladeshi government has made its position unambiguous: Hasina will only be permitted to return through formal extradition proceedings. The statement draws a sharp contrast between Hasina's declared intentions and the legal and political reality she faces back home.

A Climate of Political and Legal Tension

The announcement comes against a backdrop of mounting pressure in Bangladesh, where Hasina's political party remains banned. The move to publicly name a return date signals a shift in posture for the exiled leader, even as the legal obstacles surrounding her situation remain firmly in place.

Hasina has been living in India since her removal from power, and her potential return continues to be one of the most closely watched political developments in South Asia.

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