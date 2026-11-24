Two firearms suspected to be of foreign manufacture have been recovered during a sudden cordon operation carried out by the Special Task Force in the Sakamam area, which falls under the Thirukkovil police division in Ampara, according to our correspondent.

The operation was launched following a tip-off received by the Dampattai Special Task Force camp. Acting on that intelligence, STF personnel conducted an unannounced sweep of the Sakamam area, during which the two weapons — which had been concealed in a suspicious manner — were discovered and seized.

Both firearms were handed over to the Thirukkovil Police Station on the evening of the previous day for further legal proceedings.

Joint Investigation Underway

Authorities are now working to establish the origin of the weapons and identify those behind their concealment. Thirukkovil police and the Special Task Force are jointly conducting an in-depth investigation to determine where the firearms were brought from and who is responsible, our correspondent reported.

The recovery has raised serious concerns given the cross-border nature suspected in connection with the weapons, and security forces are said to be pursuing multiple lines of inquiry.