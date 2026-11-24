A government audit report has revealed that two electrical workers engaged in maintenance duties at the Galle National Hospital were being paid a combined sum of Rs. 2.04 million every month, raising serious questions about the management of public funds. The findings were published in the Annual Audit Report on the Ministry of Health for the year 2025, according to IBC Tamil.

The report details that each working day attracted a payment of Rs. 30,024 per worker, while Sundays and public holidays carried a significantly higher rate of Rs. 45,036 per worker — costs that the National Audit Office has flagged as an inefficient use of state resources.

No Written Agreement, No Basis for Rates

Among the most troubling findings highlighted by the audit is the complete absence of a written contract governing the scope of work and the payment terms. The report further noted that the basis for arriving at the hourly rate of Rs. 1,251 had never been submitted to auditors for scrutiny, leaving the rationale for the payments entirely unaccounted for.

Minor Tasks Dominated the Work Log

The audit examined maintenance activities carried out between January and July 2025 and found that more than 90 percent of the work performed during that period consisted of minor electrical maintenance tasks. Of the monthly maintenance work logged, between 8 and 58 percent involved nothing more than fitting light bulbs — routine tasks well within the capabilities of a standard hospital maintenance team.

The report pointed out that the hospital's own in-house maintenance department was equipped to handle such work, making the monthly expenditure of Rs. 2.04 million on two external electrical workers an unnecessary drain on government finances.

Hospital Cites Lack of Permanent Technical Staff

In response to the audit findings, hospital officials stated that the absence of permanent electrical engineers or technical specialists within the institution had made it necessary to assign responsibility for emergency electrical maintenance and the upkeep of the main power supply to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). They also indicated that the electrical maintenance service has since been transferred to the private sector through a transparent procurement process.

Auditors Call for Proper Contracts and Cost Efficiency

The National Audit Office recommended that electrical maintenance services at the hospital be managed through formal contracts, with a clear focus on cost efficiency. The audit urged that future arrangements be structured in a manner that ensures value for public money and full transparency in procurement.

The findings form part of the Annual Audit Report on the Ministry of Health for 2025 and are likely to draw attention to broader questions about procurement practices and staffing gaps in state-run hospitals across the country.