Sri Lanka's Department of Inland Revenue has issued a stern warning to businesses and individuals engaging in cash transactions exceeding Rs. 500,000 for purchases of land, property, vehicles, and other assets, cautioning that such payments could expose them to significantly higher tax liabilities under existing tax regulations, according to IBC Tamil.

A senior official of the Department has stated that business expenses settled in cash above Rs. 500,000, outside of recognised payment channels, will not be accepted as deductible expenses when calculating taxable income.

How the Rule Works in Practice

The official illustrated the impact with a straightforward example: if a company pays Rs. 1 million in cash for a business expense, that entire amount would be disallowed as a tax deduction. As a result, the company's taxable profit would increase by Rs. 1 million. For a business subject to the corporate income tax rate of 30 percent, this could translate into an additional tax liability of Rs. 300,000.

The official further clarified that the same restrictions apply when calculating taxable gains on asset transactions, including land sales.

Serious Consequences for Property Transactions

The Department provided a detailed example involving property dealings. If a person purchases a plot of land for Rs. 9 million and later sells it for Rs. 10 million, the taxable profit would ordinarily be calculated at Rs. 1 million.

However, if the original purchase was made in cash outside of proper payment procedures, the Rs. 9 million acquisition cost may not be recognised for tax purposes. In such a scenario, the official warned, the full sale price of Rs. 10 million could be treated as the taxable gain — rather than just the actual profit of Rs. 1 million — resulting in a vastly inflated tax burden.

Promoting Financial Transparency

The Inland Revenue Department official stated that these restrictions have been put in place to achieve three key objectives:

To encourage the use of formal and recognised financial transaction channels

To increase transparency in financial dealings

To bring informal financial activities within the regulatory framework

The Department's warning comes as authorities intensify efforts to curb undocumented cash-based transactions across the country's property and business sectors. Those engaged in high-value transactions are strongly advised to ensure all payments are made through officially recognised channels to avoid unintended and substantial tax consequences.

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