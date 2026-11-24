The Kerala High Court has granted bail to a Sri Lankan national who was implicated in what authorities described as a "transnational conspiracy" aimed at reviving the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), the banned Sri Lankan separatist organisation.

The court's decision marks a significant development in a case that has drawn attention to alleged efforts to reconstitute the LTTE, which was militarily defeated by Sri Lankan government forces in 2009 after a decades-long civil conflict.

Transnational Conspiracy Allegations

The Sri Lankan national had been held in connection with the alleged conspiracy, which investigators described as a coordinated effort spanning multiple countries. The LTTE remains a proscribed organisation in both Sri Lanka and India, and any attempts to revive or support its activities are treated as serious criminal offences under the laws of both nations.

The Kerala High Court, upon reviewing the case, determined that the accused was eligible for bail, though proceedings in the matter are expected to continue.

Regional Security Concerns

Cases involving alleged attempts to resurrect the LTTE have periodically surfaced across South Asia and among diaspora communities worldwide, raising ongoing concerns for security agencies in both Sri Lanka and India. Indian authorities, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have remained vigilant given the geographical proximity to Sri Lanka and longstanding cultural ties between the two regions.

The case is likely to be closely monitored by Sri Lankan authorities, as any organised effort to revive separatist networks carries significant implications for the country's national security and hard-won post-war stability.