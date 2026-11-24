Two road accidents in the Ampara District have left one young man dead and four others seriously injured, according to IBC Tamil. The incidents occurred within the Kalmunai and Nintavur police divisions within hours of each other.

The fatal crash took place this morning (24 November 2026) near the Tharavai Kovil area in Kalmunai, when two brothers from Hanifa Road, Kalmunai, were travelling together on a motorcycle to the Kalmunai market — a routine journey that ended in tragedy.

One of the brothers, 23-year-old Muhammad Iqbal Akhil, sustained critical injuries in the accident and later died. His 19-year-old brother, Basham, was also injured in the crash. Kalmunai Police have launched further investigations into the incident.

Second Crash on Akkaraipattu–Kalmunai Road

A separate accident on the Akkaraipattu–Kalmunai main road, which falls under the Nintavur police division, left three more people seriously injured. That crash occurred on Monday night (23 November 2026).

According to the report, two individuals travelling at high speed on a motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction, causing the accident.

Two of the injured — aged 58 and 16 — have been admitted to the Kalmunai Ashraff Memorial Hospital. The third injured person has been transferred to the Ampara General Hospital for further treatment.

Both the Kalmunai and Nintavur police are conducting further investigations into the two accidents.