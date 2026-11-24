The number of Sri Lankan fishermen detained by foreign nations has fallen significantly this year, with only 40 arrests recorded so far in 2026, down from 111 in 2025, according to data presented to Parliament.

The figures were shared by Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar in a written response to a question raised by MP Ravi Karunanayake. They reveal a notable downward trend following a peak in 2024, when 165 fishermen were arrested and 30 fishing vessels were detained by foreign authorities.

The number of Sri Lankan fishing boats seized abroad has also declined, dropping from 19 in 2025 to just seven so far this year.

Key Causes Behind the Arrests

The ministerial response identified two primary reasons for the detentions. Sri Lankan fishermen have been arrested for operating within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) without authorisation, as well as for entering Maldivian waters without obtaining the necessary permissions.

Measures Proposed to Address the Issue

The government outlined several steps aimed at preventing further incidents, including:

Strengthening diplomatic engagement with both India and the Maldives

Raising awareness among the fishing community about maritime boundaries and legal requirements

Pursuing a special bilateral agreement with the Maldives to address recurring violations

Expanding the use of GPS and Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) technology aboard fishing craft

The declining arrest figures suggest that existing measures may be having some effect, though authorities continue to stress the importance of fishermen respecting foreign maritime boundaries to avoid detention and the loss of their vessels.