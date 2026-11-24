Sri Lanka has introduced a temporary measure allowing travellers to board flights bound for the island without first obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), according to reports, in what appears to be a short-term relaxation of standard entry requirements.

A Departure from Standard Procedure

Under normal circumstances, most foreign nationals travelling to Sri Lanka are required to secure an ETA prior to departure. The authorisation, obtained through the official online portal, serves as a pre-approval mechanism before travellers arrive at the country's ports of entry.

The temporary waiver marks a notable shift from this established procedure, permitting passengers to board their flights to Sri Lanka even without having completed the ETA process in advance.

What Travellers Should Know

While the measure offers some flexibility for those who may have encountered difficulties obtaining their ETA before travel, visitors are advised to remain attentive to any further official guidance from Sri Lankan immigration authorities regarding entry requirements.

The relaxation is described as temporary in nature

Standard ETA procedures are expected to resume in due course

Travellers are encouraged to monitor official channels for updates

Sri Lanka's tourism sector has been on a steady recovery path in recent years, and authorities are likely keen to ensure that administrative hurdles do not deter international visitors during this period of growth.

Further clarification from the Department of Immigration and Emigration is awaited regarding the duration and full scope of this temporary arrangement.

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