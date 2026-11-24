A Sub-Inspector of Police has been handed a 50-year rigorous imprisonment sentence after being convicted on four separate indictments relating to the abduction and grave sexual abuse of a schoolgirl, with the sentence to be served within a 15-year period.

Verdict Delivered by Colombo High Court Judge

High Court Judge Lal Ranasinghe Bandara, who currently serves at the Colombo High Court and previously presided over the North Western Province High Court, delivered both the verdict and the sentence. The four indictments were originally heard before the Kurunegala High Court.

In pronouncing judgment, the judge emphasised that the prosecution had successfully established guilt on all four counts beyond reasonable doubt — the standard required for criminal conviction in Sri Lanka.

Compensation and Fines Also Ordered

Beyond the custodial sentence, the court imposed significant financial penalties on the convicted officer. These include:

Compensation of Rs. 1 million to be paid to the victim, with a default sentence of two additional years of imprisonment if unpaid

A fine of Rs. 50,000 on each of the four charges, carrying a further one year of imprisonment per unpaid fine

The case serves as a stark reminder that law enforcement officers are not above the law, and that the Sri Lankan judiciary will hold those in positions of public trust to the highest standard of accountability.