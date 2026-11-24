Five Tamil Canadians secured elected positions across Ontario's municipal landscape on 26 October, claiming two seats on Toronto City Council, one regional council seat in Ajax, and two positions on the board of Canada's largest school authority — the Toronto District School Board.

Toronto City Council Victories

Neethan Shan successfully defended his seat in Ward 25, Scarborough–Rouge Park, polling 15,727 votes against 9,526 for his closest rival, Shawn Allen. Born in Jaffna, Shan arrived in Canada as a refugee in 1995 aged 16. He was first elected to the York Region District School Board in 2006 and in 2017 made history as the first Tamil Canadian to serve on Toronto City Council. He subsequently chaired the Toronto District School Board before reclaiming Ward 25 at a by-election in September the previous year.

Parthi Kandavel retained Ward 20, Scarborough Southwest, with 12,231 votes to Kevin Rupasinghe's 10,513. A former Grade 6 teacher at the Sathya Sai School of Toronto, Kandavel served two terms as a Toronto District School Board trustee between 2014 and 2022 before winning his council seat at a by-election in 2023.

Kandavel's re-election came while he remains under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police, which confirmed in May that it was examining allegations he had solicited money from developers in exchange for advancing their projects. No charges have been laid. Kandavel stated at the time that he was surprised to learn of the investigation and that he had strived to uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity, pledging to address any allegation to the contrary. He has since recused himself from decisions on zoning approvals within his ward while the investigation is ongoing.

Ajax Regional Council

Ranjith Paranivasagam won the regional councillor seat for Ward 2 in Ajax, located in the Durham region east of Toronto, securing 2,793 votes — 24.3 per cent of the total — in a six-candidate field. He finished 348 votes ahead of Doug Glass, who tallied 2,445, with sitting councillor Sterling Lee placing third on 2,405.

A finance professional with prior roles spanning finance, risk, controls, and internal audit at the Bank of Montreal, Paranivasagam has since built a career as an accounting and tax consultant and licensed real estate broker. He also brings more than a decade of broadcasting and television experience to the table, has served as a board director and treasurer of the Boys and Girls Club of East Scarborough, and led housing initiatives for families uprooted by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. His campaign centred on keeping property taxes in check, addressing parking and traffic concerns, and strengthening community safety.

Toronto District School Board Trustees

Anu Sriskandarajah won a third consecutive term as a Toronto District School Board trustee, capturing Ward 12 with 13,049 votes against Safiya Ansari's 7,651. First elected in 2018, Sriskandarajah is an associate professor in the children, childhood and youth programme at York University, holding a doctorate in sociology from the University of Windsor, with research interests spanning youth, space and race, girlhood, and transnationalism. She and Kandavel, who are married, made history together in 2018 as the first married couple elected as trustees on the Toronto District School Board.

Ravicha Ravinthiran, who grew up in Scarborough and works as a product manager, claimed Ward 11 on the school board with 11,770 votes to Curtis Jack's 10,101. Educated entirely within Scarborough's public school system, Ravinthiran has led community programmes for young people, including financial literacy workshops and dance classes.

"I grew up in Scarborough's public schools, and this community has shaped pretty much every chapter of my life," Ravinthiran said during the campaign.

Her campaign focused on creating safe and inclusive schools, equipping students with practical life skills, and ensuring greater accountability in how school funds are allocated.

Both newly elected trustees join a board that has been under direct provincial oversight since 27 June the previous year, when an order in council transferred authority over its affairs to Ontario's Ministry of Education.