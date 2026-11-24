Landowners in Thaiyiddy continued their protest for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, pressing for the return of land on which they say an illegal Buddhist vihara has been constructed — with a critical meeting in Colombo now just days away.

Protest Runs Into Tuesday Evening

The demonstration, which began on Monday, continued until Tuesday evening. Protesters gathered beneath a signboard identifying the site as a historic Buddhist temple, holding black flags alongside a Sri Lankan police road block sign. Placards at the protest urged the Sri Lankan government to stop what demonstrators described as the planned destruction of the Tamil nation, and to remove the illegal vihara from the Thaiyiddy site.

Landowners are calling for the return of both the land on which the vihara stands and the private plots surrounding it. Their campaign has been sustained over a considerable period — last month they marked their 42nd full moon day protest, a ritual demonstration they have maintained throughout the dispute.

Colombo Talks Loom as Tensions Persist

The renewed protests come as landowners prepare to travel to Colombo on 1 December for talks arranged by the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation. Ahead of that meeting, they gathered at the Jaffna District Secretariat on Sunday, where they demanded that all new construction at the vihara site be suspended until their land dispute is formally resolved.

Despite the ongoing dispute, building work has reportedly continued inside the site. Earlier this month, hundreds of people were brought from the south of the country for a ceremony held at the vihara, even as landowners protested in the rain outside.

Community Awaits Government Response

The Colombo talks represent a significant moment for the landowners, offering a formal channel to present their grievances directly to the Sri Lankan government. With construction activity showing no signs of stopping and protests now entering their fourth decade of full moon demonstrations, the community is watching closely to see whether the upcoming discussions will produce any tangible outcome.

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