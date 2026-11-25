A man identified as Bryan Samarasinghe, who is claimed to be a doctor and a resident of Nugegoda, has been remanded in custody until 3 December after being accused of posting a video on Facebook that allegedly insulted the director of the Jayarathna Group and her family members, according to a report by a Sri Lankan news outlet. The order was issued yesterday (24 November) by Colombo Additional Magistrate Nuwan Kawshalya.

The Jayarathna Group is a leading conglomerate in the funeral services sector. The director of the company lodged a formal complaint, following which the Women and Children's Bureau conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested the suspect. He has been charged under Sections 486 and 285 of the Penal Code, read with Section 345 of the amended Penal Code relating to sexual harassment.

At the hearing, President's Counsel Neville Abhayaratne, appearing on behalf of the complainant on the instructions of President's Counsel Dappula de Livera, together with Attorney-at-Law Dimitri Abeysekera, made submissions to the court. After considering those submissions, the Additional Magistrate rejected the bail application made on behalf of the suspect.

President's Counsel Abhayaratne told the court that the Facebook video had been viewed by approximately 6,000 users, causing irreparable harm to his client and her family members. He further submitted that the psychological trauma, distress, reputational damage and the element of sexual harassment caused by the video could in no way be treated as trivial matters.

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