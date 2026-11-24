Sri Lanka's cricketing presence in the Indian Premier League is set to grow, with two Sri Lankan players registering in the highest price bracket ahead of the IPL 2027 player auction, joining a pool of 1,220 cricketers who have put their names forward for consideration.

Massive Player Pool for IPL 2027

A total of 1,220 players have officially registered for the upcoming IPL 2027 auction, signalling strong global interest in one of the world's most prestigious Twenty20 cricket leagues. The registration process has drawn talent from across the cricketing world, with Sri Lanka among the nations represented at the elite end of the price scale.

Sri Lankan Stars Aim High

Two Sri Lankan cricketers have placed themselves in the highest base price bracket available during the registration process, underlining their standing in the international game and their potential value to IPL franchises. The move reflects the growing recognition of Sri Lankan talent within the high-stakes environment of franchise cricket.

Being listed in the top price bracket signals that the players — and those advising them — believe they can command premium bids from the competing IPL teams during the auction proceedings.

What It Means for Sri Lankan Cricket

Sri Lanka has historically produced players who have made meaningful contributions to the IPL, and the inclusion of two nationals among the highest-priced registrants is expected to generate significant interest among fans and cricket analysts on the island.

Further details regarding the auction date and final squad compositions are anticipated to be released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in due course.