Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the award of a procurement contract worth USD 4.293 million to supply 2.7 million vials of Biphasic Isophane Insulin Injection (Human) BP 1,000 IU per 10ml (30% soluble, 70% Isophane) for use in the treatment of diabetic patients, according to Lankadeepa.

The contract has been awarded to M.J. Biopharm Private Limited, with M.J. Biopharm Pvt Ltd. of India listed as the manufacturer. The approved value of USD 4.293 million includes cost and freight charges.

International Competitive Bidding Process

The procurement followed an international competitive bidding procedure, through which two bids were received. Following a thorough evaluation of those bids, the High-Level Standing Procurement Committee issued a recommendation in favour of M.J. Biopharm Private Limited as the sole qualifying bidder.

Based on that recommendation, the Minister of Health and Mass Media placed a proposal before the Cabinet, which subsequently approved the award of the procurement contract.

Meeting a Critical Healthcare Need

Biphasic Isophane Insulin is a widely used treatment for diabetes, combining fast-acting and intermediate-acting insulin to help patients manage blood glucose levels throughout the day. The procurement of 2.7 million vials is expected to support the ongoing supply of insulin to diabetic patients across the country's public health system.