Sri Lanka has recorded a significant surge in tourist arrivals this November, with hundreds of thousands of foreign visitors flocking to the island within just the first weeks of the month. According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, as cited by IBC Tamil, a total of 156,627 foreign tourists arrived in Sri Lanka up to 22 November 2026.

India led the way among source markets during this period, contributing 47,338 arrivals — accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total tourist inflow recorded up to that date. Russia ranked second with 14,744 visitors, followed by the United Kingdom with 10,628, Germany with 9,504, and China with 8,640 arrivals over the same period.

Annual Total Surpasses Two Million

The latest figures push Sri Lanka's cumulative foreign tourist arrivals for 2026 to 2,018,931 — a milestone that underscores the island's continued recovery and growth as a leading travel destination in Asia.

When examining the broader picture from January through 22 November 2026, India again dominates as the top source country, having sent 546,963 tourists to Sri Lanka during this period. The United Kingdom follows in second place with 183,757 arrivals, while China recorded 132,380 visitors, Germany contributed 114,809, and Russia rounded out the top five with 104,485 arrivals.

Diversified Source Markets Strengthening Tourism Resilience

The spread of arrivals across multiple major markets reflects a healthy diversification in Sri Lanka's tourism base. The strong representation from South Asia, Europe, and East Asia points to growing international confidence in Sri Lanka as a travel destination across different traveller segments.

With the year-end holiday season still ahead, tourism stakeholders are optimistic that the momentum will continue through December, potentially setting a new benchmark for annual arrivals.

Related Video