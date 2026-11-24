Hambantota International Port (HIP) has stepped in as a port of refuge for a stricken cargo vessel after engine room flooding left it unable to operate under its own power, demonstrating the southern Sri Lankan port's growing capacity to handle complex maritime emergencies.

Disabled Vessel Towed to Safety

The Cyprus-flagged general cargo vessel MV AAL Gibraltar, a 159.99-metre ship reported to be carrying approximately 23,000 tonnes of cargo, was declared a dead ship following the engine room flooding incident. The salvage tug SPM Arjun took the vessel under tow and brought it to Sri Lankan waters, where HIP coordinated its safe entry and berthing.

Before the vessel could enter port, clearances were obtained from the Director General of Merchant Shipping, with supporting recommendations from the Harbour Master and the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA). Once approvals were in place, HIP deployed four of its own tugs — Waruna, Vasabha, Ravana, and Pandukabhaya — to work alongside SPM Arjun in manoeuvring MV AAL Gibraltar from its anchorage position to a lay-up berth within the port.

Weeks of Offshore Assistance Before Berthing

The operation was not simply a single towing exercise. HIP provided offshore assistance to the stricken vessel on three separate occasions while it awaited entry clearance:

On 23 September, tug Ravana transported surveyors, technicians, and provisions to the vessel approximately 12 nautical miles offshore.

On 13 October, tugs Pandukabhaya and Waruna stood by the vessel for approximately 14 hours while the towing tug SPM Arjun refuelled.

On 23 October, tug Waruna delivered spare parts to the vessel, again around 12 nautical miles from port.

The vessel has now been secured at a lay-up berth, where its local agent, Ceyline Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd, will oversee the coordination of repairs. No confirmed departure date has been announced.

A Strategic Asset on the East–West Shipping Lane

HIP's ability to respond effectively to this emergency is closely tied to its geographic position — situated approximately 10 nautical miles from the main East–West international shipping route, one of the world's busiest maritime corridors. This proximity allows the port to reach vessels in distress relatively quickly and offer a viable refuge before situations worsen.

The port offers a broad range of marine services, including afloat repairs, underwater services, surveys, provisions, bunker supply, and lay-up facilities at both berth and anchorage, subject to availability. It also maintains firefighting and rescue tugs on a round-the-clock standby, backed by a dedicated Emergency Response Unit equipped for oil and chemical spill contingencies.

A Record of Emergency Response

This latest operation adds to HIP's established track record in maritime emergency management. In September 2020, two HIP tugs participated in firefighting efforts during the MT New Diamond tanker fire off the Sri Lankan coast, and the port received 20 crew members from the stricken vessel.

In February 2022, HIP's Emergency Response Unit responded to a fire that broke out in the emergency generator room of the drillship West Polaris while it was berthed at the port. Working with the port's Quality, Health, Safety and Environment Department and Port Control, the team brought the fire fully under control within 33 minutes of arrival, preventing serious damage to the vessel and its surroundings.

Local Agent Ceyline Maritime to Lead Repair Coordination

Ceyline Maritime Services, which provides ship agency and engineering support across multiple Sri Lankan ports including Hambantota, will coordinate the repair process for MV AAL Gibraltar. The company's services encompass ship repairs, vessel lay-up support, underwater inspections, and the clearance and delivery of ship spare parts.

The successful handling of MV AAL Gibraltar underlines HIP's expanding role not merely as a commercial port, but as a capable maritime safety and emergency response hub serving one of the world's most heavily trafficked ocean routes.

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