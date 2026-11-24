Junior health sector workers are set to take to the streets in a nationwide demonstration on 30 November, with trade unions accusing the government of failing to address their demands in this year's budget, according to a report by Lankadeepa.

The Health Trade Union Federation has announced that lunchtime protest actions will be held across the country, with staff from all central government and provincial hospitals, health institutions, and facilities under the Ministry of Indigenous Medicine expected to participate.

Key Demands Put to the President

The federation has written to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake calling for two key improvements to the conditions of junior health staff:

An increase in the DAT (Disturbance, Availability and Transport) allowance from its current Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 6,000 per month, effective from January next year, citing the current rate as wholly inadequate given the country's inflation levels.

A minimum monthly interim allowance of Rs. 25,000.

W. Roy de Mel, Secretary General of the Sri Lanka Free Health Services Association, speaking on behalf of the federation's convening committee, noted that while the current budget does include a modest increase to the DAT allowance, even that revised amount would be paid in two instalments rather than as a single payment — a move the unions regard as insufficient.

Government Accused of Ignoring Pre-Budget Requests

"Before the budget was presented, health sector trade unions separately made representations on these matters, but the government has not responded positively," de Mel charged.

The federation's decision to stage the 30 November midday protest reflects mounting frustration within the junior health workforce, who argue that years of rising living costs have eroded the real value of their allowances without meaningful government intervention.

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