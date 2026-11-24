An Iranian court has sentenced singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production crew to 74 lashes each after they were found guilty of producing and publishing content deemed to violate public morality, according to IBC Tamil.

The group has also been banned from participating in arts and music events for two years and barred from travelling, her lawyer Mustafa Neeli confirmed.

The case stems from a video uploaded to YouTube in December 2024, in which Ahmadi performed a song alongside a group of male musicians without wearing the mandatory hijab required under Iranian law.

Legal and International Reaction

Under Iranian law, women are required to wear the hijab in public spaces, and the sentences handed down in this case fall under provisions addressing violations of that requirement.

Western governments and international human rights organisations have condemned the practice of flogging as a form of torture. Iran, however, has rejected those criticisms, maintaining that such punishments are consistent with its legal framework.

The case has drawn renewed global attention to the enforcement of dress code laws in Iran, particularly in the wake of ongoing protests that have kept the issue of mandatory hijab in the international spotlight in recent years.

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