A civil society organisation has formally complained to Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, calling for an inquiry into the assets declared by Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation Minister K. D. Lalkantha, according to a report published yesterday (24 November 2026).

The complaint was submitted by Jamuní Kamantha Thushara, the chairman of the organisation known as "Citizen Power Against Bribery, Corruption and Waste," who personally presented the petition to the Bribery Commission on the 23rd of this month.

Alleged Discrepancies in Asset Declarations

According to the complaint, the asset and liability declarations submitted by Minister Lalkantha for the years 2025 and 2026 contain numerous financial inconsistencies. The complainants contend that the manner in which the minister's assets were acquired appears suspicious, warranting a thorough and impartial investigation.

The petition calls on the Bribery Commission to:

Conduct an independent and impartial examination of the financial discrepancies identified in the minister's declared assets

Take legal action under the Anti-Corruption Act if any wrongdoing is established

Call for Accountability

The organisation, which positions itself as a watchdog against bribery, corruption and public waste, has urged the commission to exercise its full mandate in scrutinising the minister's wealth declarations. The complaint reflects growing civil society pressure on public officials to account transparently for their assets during their time in office.

Minister K. D. Lalkantha currently holds the portfolio covering agriculture, livestock, land and irrigation. No response from the minister or his office has been reported at this stage.