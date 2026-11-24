A police officer who had grown a full beard and was waiting in his traffic division uniform near a busy Kandy intersection for a pre-wedding photoshoot was arrested by Kandy police and later released on bail, according to IBC Tamil.

The officer, attached to the Talangama police station, was taken into custody after members of the public reported seeing a heavily bearded man in a police traffic division uniform standing near the junction of Yatinuwara Road and Colombo Road in Kandy.

Mistaken for an Impersonator

Officers from the Kandy headquarters police proceeded to the location following the tip-off and questioned the individual, at which point it was confirmed that he was indeed a serving police officer. The situation had raised suspicions because his full facial beard made him appear out of place in an official uniform.

When questioned, the officer explained that he had grown his beard in keeping with Hindu religious customs ahead of his wedding, which is scheduled to take place next month. He said he had been waiting at the spot with his fiancée to take pre-wedding photographs.

He further stated that he had obtained prior permission from the Inspector General of Police to attend his wedding ceremony with a beard, in accordance with Hindu religious tradition.

Regulations Do Not Permit Full Beard

However, police spokesperson and Assistant Superintendent of Police Udayakumara Wudler stated that police officers are not permitted to grow a full facial beard. On that basis, the officer was detained and questioned on suspicion before being granted bail.

The incident has drawn attention to the tension between departmental grooming regulations and religious observance among serving officers.

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