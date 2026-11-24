A fatal road accident in the Galode area of Padiyathalawa left one person dead and six others with serious injuries on the night of 23 November, according to Padiyathalawa Police. The crash, which occurred at around 8.30 p.m., involved a cab, a motorcycle and a three-wheeler in a chain collision on the Padiyathalawa road.

Police say a cab travelling from the direction of Padiyathalawa struck a motorcycle that had come from the Serankada area. At the moment of impact, the cab braked sharply, leaving the three-wheeler travelling close behind unable to stop in time and crashing into the rear of the cab.

Motorcyclist Killed at the Scene

The motorcyclist, identified as K. H. M. Maanel Supun Kumara, a 33-year-old married resident of No. 23/B, 58, Pallegama, was killed at the scene. A pillion passenger on the same motorcycle sustained fractures to both arms and legs; he was initially admitted to Mahiyanganaya Base Hospital before being transferred to Badulla General Hospital for further treatment.

All five occupants of the three-wheeler that collided with the cab sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Mahiyanganaya Base Hospital.

Cab Driver from Eravur Taken Into Custody

The driver of the cab, a resident of the Eravur area, has been arrested by Padiyathalawa Police in connection with the accident. Further investigations are being conducted by the traffic division under the guidance of Acting Officer-in-Charge of Padiyathalawa Police, Police Inspector Namal Adhikari.