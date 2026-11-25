The Udadumbara Police have arrested the owner of a land in the Karambaketiya area, within the Udadumbara police division, on suspicion of aiding and abetting, harbouring, and providing sustenance to the suspects involved in the rape of an underage girl who was allegedly being held in a shed on the property.

The arrested individual, identified as Abusaheed Abubakkar Siddique, was produced before the Teldeniya Magistrate's Court following the arrest. Teldeniya Acting Magistrate Sarath Premakumara ordered that he be remanded in custody until November 25.

The arrest follows ongoing investigations into the incident, in which an underage victim was reportedly confined to a shed in the Karambaketiya area. Udadumbara Police Officer-in-Charge, Chief Inspector Thusitha Dombagammana, led the further investigations, carried out the arrest, and presented the evidence before the court.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the incident are continuing, and further developments are expected as the case progresses before the courts.