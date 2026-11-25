A young man has died after a firecracker that failed to ignite during a pirith ceremony suddenly exploded, inflicting severe burns to his face, police have said. The tragic incident, reported by police, occurred in the Attanayaya, Ambakolawewa area of Weeraketiya Keppetiyawa, and the inquest into the death was scheduled to be conducted at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

The deceased has been identified by police as Wanthantige Dilush Irosh, an 18-year-old resident of Weeraketiya Kappetiyawa.

What Happened at the Ceremony

A pirith ceremony had been held on the 22nd at a residence in the Attanayaya, Ambakolawewa area of Weeraketiya. At around 10.00 p.m., shortly before the religious observance was due to begin, several firecrackers were set off at the venue.

One of the firecrackers failed to go off. The young man approached the unlit firecracker and went to inspect it, at which point it suddenly exploded without warning. The blast caused severe burn injuries to his face.

Rushed to Hospital, Transferred in Critical Condition

Badly injured, the youth was immediately taken to Tangalle Base Hospital for emergency treatment. Due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was subsequently transferred to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle for specialist care.

Despite receiving treatment there, he succumbed to his injuries at approximately 10.00 a.m. on the 23rd. The inquest into the death was scheduled to be held at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Weeraketiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Report by A. A. Pemasiri, Debarawewa.