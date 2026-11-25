Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department has issued a public warning urging residents across several provinces and districts to take precautionary measures as heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions are forecast for much of the island, according to IBC Tamil.

The department has indicated that intermittent showers are likely in the Northern, North Central, Uva, and Eastern Provinces, as well as in the Hambantota District.

Heavy Downpours Expected in Several Regions

Forecasters have warned that isolated spells of heavy rainfall exceeding 100 millimetres are possible in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and North Western Provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara Districts.

In the remaining parts of the country, scattered showers or thundershowers are expected to develop after 1:00 p.m.

Misty Conditions Forecast for Early Morning

Residents in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central Provinces, along with those in the Galle, Matara, and Badulla Districts, should be prepared for misty conditions during the early morning hours, the department noted.

Public Urged to Take Precautions

The Meteorological Department has called on members of the public to exercise caution and take all necessary preventive steps to avoid harm arising from:

Strong gusty winds accompanying thundershowers

Lightning strikes during periods of electrical storms

Authorities stressed that the combination of intense rainfall and lightning poses significant risks and that the public should remain vigilant throughout the day.

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