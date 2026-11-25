China has pledged to assist in strengthening Sri Lanka's police force through a newly signed bilateral agreement, covering both human capacity development and infrastructure upgrades aimed at tackling sophisticated modern crimes.

The agreement was formalised at Police Headquarters on Sunday (November 24) in a signing ceremony attended by senior officials from both nations. Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Wei Huaxiang and Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ravi Seneviratne signed the accord on behalf of their respective countries.

Equipping Police for Emerging Threats

A key focus of the agreement is enhancing the ability of Sri Lankan police officers to identify and respond to criminal activity that exploits advanced technology. As cybercrime and other technology-driven offences continue to evolve globally, the initiative aims to ensure that Sri Lanka's law enforcement is better equipped to detect such threats and enforce the law effectively against them.

Beyond training, the partnership is also expected to bring tangible improvements to police infrastructure across the island.

Senior Officials Witness the Signing

The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking Sri Lanka Police officials, including Inspector General of Police Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasuriya and Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Police Administration Sanjeewa Dharmaratne, along with other senior officers and representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Colombo.

The agreement marks a further step in the growing cooperation between Sri Lanka and China across various sectors, with security and law enforcement now added to the expanding scope of bilateral ties.

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