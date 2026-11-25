Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has raised serious concerns about the government's fiscal management, publicly questioning whether Sri Lanka's authorities are resorting to printing money to meet their financial obligations.

Karunanayake posed the pointed question amid ongoing scrutiny of the government's economic strategies as the country continues its fragile recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades. The query has sparked renewed debate among economists and political observers about the transparency of monetary policy decisions being made by the current administration.

Concerns Over Monetary Policy

The former minister's remarks have drawn attention to the delicate balance Sri Lanka must maintain between funding government expenditure and keeping inflation under control. Printing money — or monetising debt — is widely regarded by economists as a dangerous path that can rapidly erode purchasing power and undermine public confidence in the economy.

Sri Lanka's economic credibility has been hard-won following its historic default in 2022 and the subsequent International Monetary Fund bailout programme. Any suggestion that the government may be financing its spending through monetary expansion is likely to unsettle both local markets and international creditors watching the island nation's recovery closely.

Political Implications

Karunanayake's question adds to a growing chorus of opposition voices calling for greater accountability from the government on its revenue and spending plans. With Sri Lanka still navigating the conditions attached to its IMF programme, fiscal discipline remains a central requirement for continued financial assistance.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the former minister's remarks. Political analysts expect the matter to generate further debate in Parliament as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle grapple with the pressures of managing public finances while sustaining economic growth.

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