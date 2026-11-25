Trade Union Leader Ananda Palitha Remanded Until December 4 Over Alleged Overtime Fraud at Ceylon Petroleum Corporation
The convenor of the Samaghi Ekabaddha Vruthiya Samithi Sandhanaya trade union federation, D.D. Ananda Palitha, has been remanded in custody until December 4 after a Colombo Additional Magistrate rejected his bail application, according to Lankadeepa.
Ananda Palitha is alleged to have fraudulently obtained overtime allowances amounting to Rs. 3,111,000 (approximately Rs. 3.1 million) from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.
Colombo Additional Magistrate Lian Warusha Vitana ordered that the suspect be returned to remand custody until the 4th of next month after declining to grant bail at today's hearing.
The suspect had been taken into custody by the Colombo Central Criminal Investigation Department on the 16th of this month and was produced before the court, following which he was remanded until today's date.
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dont celebrate yet, bail rejected today doesnt mean convicted, let the courts do their job properly
31 lakhs overtime fraud at CPC? how long this was going on without anyone noticing
union leader doing fraud itself, what a joke men
thats the problem no, these ppl talk about workers rights but pocket the money