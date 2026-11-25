A Sri Lankan refugee who was forcibly resettled by the United Kingdom in the southern African kingdom of Eswatini has died by suicide, months after being transferred there under a secretive bilateral arrangement that was never disclosed to the British Parliament or the local community, the BBC has reported.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Kishanth Peramalya, had a documented history of severe mental illness and multiple suicide attempts. Migration experts who spoke to the BBC described his case as the first known instance of the UK government forcibly resettling a refugee permanently in a third country with which that individual had no prior connection.

A Turbulent Journey Spanning Years and Oceans

Peramalya's ordeal began in 2021, when the Royal Navy rescued him alongside dozens of other Sri Lankan asylum seekers in the Indian Ocean. The group had been attempting to sail from India to Canada when they were intercepted and subsequently detained at a camp on Diego Garcia — a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory that operates exclusively as a UK-US military base.

Island authorities, who report to London, determined that Peramalya and others in the group faced genuine danger if returned to Sri Lanka and granted them refugee protections. However, the group remained confined to the camp for three years while British officials deliberated over their fate. A court later ruled that their detention had been unlawful.

As a teenager in Sri Lanka, Peramalya had reportedly been tortured and sexually abused by military officers and was subsequently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Court documents obtained by the BBC indicate that his mental health deteriorated significantly during his years on Diego Garcia. He endured depression and severe anxiety, made repeated suicide attempts, and drew concern from UN inspectors who visited the island and raised questions about the conditions in which he was being held.

Criminal Convictions Barred Him From Entering the UK

While detained on Diego Garcia, Peramalya committed a series of offences — including assault and arson during two separate suicide attempts — and served 24 weeks in prison. He was also convicted on four counts of sexual assault, for which he received a suspended sentence.

In December 2024, most of the Sri Lankan asylum seekers held at the camp were permitted to enter the United Kingdom. Ministers, however, refused to extend the same permission to Peramalya, citing both the risk he was deemed to pose and the nature of his criminal record. He remained on Diego Garcia while UK officials sought an alternative destination.

The High Court upheld the government's refusal to admit him, noting that ministers were actively working to find a safe and suitable country willing to receive him. According to court documents seen by the BBC, the UK approached more than 20 nations before securing any agreement — all without success.

US Military Activity Triggered Urgent Transfer

The situation became more pressing in February 2026 when the United States began utilising its Diego Garcia military base in connection with its conflict with Iran. As non-essential personnel were withdrawn from the island, Peramalya was transferred temporarily to the Maldives — which agreed to host him for 30 days — before being sent on to Eswatini, the landlocked southern African nation formerly known as Swaziland.

The BBC obtained a draft copy of the agreement between the British and Eswatini governments, which stipulated that the UK would cover the reasonable costs of Peramalya's accommodation, healthcare, and other support for a period of up to three years. At the time of his death, both governments were in the process of finalising arrangements for him to remain in Eswatini permanently.

The draft agreement acknowledged explicitly that Peramalya required support sufficient to meet his basic needs and safeguard his physical and mental health and wellbeing. It did not, however, specify a total financial commitment or outline how the risks he posed — both to himself and to others — would be managed in practice.

Family Left in the Dark; Critics Outraged

Peramalya's family has told the BBC that he was initially housed alone in an isolated guesthouse following his arrival in Eswatini. His sister, speaking from India, said the family had not been informed that the transfer was intended to be permanent.

The family is now demanding full answers regarding his treatment and the circumstances surrounding his death. Meanwhile, critics in Eswatini have condemned Britain's actions, accusing the UK of using their country as a so-called "dumping ground" for individuals it was unwilling or unable to accommodate at home.

The UK government, in a statement to the BBC, said that protecting the British public remained its foremost priority and that it continues to work with Eswatini authorities in relation to the case.

Broader Policy Questions Loom

The case has reignited debate over British policy on deporting or relocating asylum seekers and refugees to third countries. The Labour government scrapped a previous, widely criticised plan in 2024 to send asylum seekers with pending claims to Rwanda. It has since signalled an intention to send failed asylum seekers — particularly those who cannot be returned to their home countries — to third-country destinations, though no formal deals have yet been announced.

Last week, five European Union member states separately reached their own agreement to send individuals whose asylum claims have been refused to Rwanda.

The Eswatini arrangement has raised pointed questions for policymakers: how transparent must the UK government be when negotiating such deals, and what duty of care does it owe to individuals it resettles abroad — as well as to the communities asked to receive them?