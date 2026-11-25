The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has issued an arrest warrant for Rajangane Saddharathana, following his failure to appear before the court on Monday (25) in connection with a case involving allegedly harmful statements made on social media.

Presiding Magistrate Pasan Amarasena issued the warrant and further directed that notices be served on the bail sureties who had stood surety for Saddharathana. The orders came after submissions were placed before the court by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Case Adjourned to 2027

The magistrate also fixed February 24, 2027, as the next date for the case to be called, when reports from the Government Analyst are expected to be submitted to court.

Saddharathana, who has been expelled from the Buddhist monastic order, had previously been taken into custody by the CID over the alleged social media statements, which are said to be detrimental to religious harmony. He was subsequently released on bail in that matter.

Also in Remand Over Anuradhapura Incident

Separately, Saddharathana is currently being held in remand custody in relation to a distinct case connected to a tense situation that arose in the sacred city of Anuradhapura.

The CID continues to play a central role in proceedings related to both matters as authorities pursue the cases through the courts.