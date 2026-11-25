Former minister Johnston Fernando appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday (25 November 2026) as the case concerning a luxury BMW vehicle recovered abandoned at a private hotel in Colombo moved toward its conclusion, according to IBC Tamil.

Fernando faces charges including unlawful possession of a vehicle, tax evasion, and violations of the Motor Traffic Act, all arising from the discovery of the abandoned luxury car at the Colombo hotel.

The case reached a significant turning point on 28 October, when Fernando appeared before the court and, through his attorneys, entered a guilty plea on the charges against him.

Following that admission of guilt, Colombo Fort Additional Magistrate Kingsley Hettiarachchi had scheduled today's hearing to deliver the sentencing order and to rule on the forfeiture of the vehicle to the state — matters that had been deferred from 11 November to 25 November.

Fernando's appearance in court today marks a key stage in the proceedings, with the bench expected to determine the penalty and decide on the future of the recovered BMW.

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