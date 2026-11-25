The family of British siblings who lost their lives in the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka has launched a fundraising initiative in memory of their loved ones, with proceeds directed towards strengthening the country's ambulance services.

The heartfelt campaign reflects the family's enduring connection to Sri Lanka and their desire to transform personal tragedy into lasting, positive change for the island nation where their relatives were killed.

The Easter Sunday attacks of 21 April 2019 claimed the lives of more than 260 people, targeting churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka in a series of coordinated suicide bombings. The atrocity left a profound mark on both Sri Lanka and the international community, with victims hailing from numerous countries, including the United Kingdom.

Turning Grief Into Purpose

Rather than allowing grief to define their response, the bereaved family has chosen to honour the memory of the British siblings by contributing to a cause that could save lives in Sri Lanka. The funds raised are intended to support the Sri Lankan Ambulance Service, an organisation that plays a critical role in the country's emergency healthcare response.

The initiative has been received with admiration, highlighting the remarkable spirit of resilience and compassion that can emerge even in the aftermath of unimaginable loss.

Sri Lanka's ambulance infrastructure has long faced resource constraints, and contributions such as this fundraiser carry significant potential to improve emergency medical response times and outcomes for ordinary Sri Lankans across the country.

The campaign stands as a powerful tribute — a family's enduring love translated into a gift of service to the very nation touched by their sorrow.