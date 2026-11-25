A Sri Lanka Army soldier was killed in a wild elephant attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning near the Kandalama reservoir along the Dambulla–Kandalama main road, according to Dambulla Police.

The deceased has been identified as Rasika Lakmala, 36, a resident of the Kandalama area and a father of two children serving in the Sri Lanka Army.

Police said the soldier had been travelling by motorcycle from his home in the early hours of the morning, returning to the Shalawa Army camp following the conclusion of his leave. He was attacked by the wild elephant along the main road and was found lying on the ground by a lorry driver who was passing through the area. The driver alerted Dambulla Police.

Officers responded to the scene and rushed the injured soldier to hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival, police confirmed.

Wild elephant attacks along roads in Sri Lanka's North Central Province remain a persistent danger, particularly during nighttime and early morning hours when both animals and travellers share the same routes.

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