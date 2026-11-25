Sri Lanka could face a return of power cuts as early as next year, with the risk extending into future dry seasons, energy planner Asoka Abeygunawardena has cautioned. The warning centres on what he describes as serious flaws in the government's current approach to managing the rapid expansion of rooftop solar power across the country.

Abeygunawardena noted that rooftop solar panels are being installed at a pace far exceeding what the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had anticipated, generating electricity during daylight hours in volumes that the grid is not yet equipped to store and redistribute at night. He also revealed that a Cabinet paper addressing solar energy policy has gone missing, adding further uncertainty to the situation.

A Grid Unprepared for Its Own Success

The energy planner explained that while solar generation is surging during the day, the CEB currently lacks the infrastructure to store that surplus power for use after sunset. He warned that unless this storage gap is addressed, the country could face frequent grid failures by around 2030.

"By the time February and March arrive — the dry months — from next year onwards, power cuts will be unavoidable," Abeygunawardena said, referring to the period when hydropower generation is at its lowest and demand on the grid is at its highest.

He added that if adequate renewable energy and storage capacity are not in place, the CEB would have no choice but to ramp up generation from expensive thermal power plants — an outcome he described as beneficial to neither the country nor the newly restructured electricity entities. Such a scenario, he warned, would also trigger a sharp rise in electricity tariffs for consumers.

Two Proposals That Have Stalled

According to Abeygunawardena, the now-missing Cabinet paper had put forward two proposals to resolve the energy storage problem while continuing to draw power from rooftop solar installations.

The first proposal was a Zero Export policy, under which the CEB would not purchase even a single unit of electricity fed back into the grid by household solar systems. He compared this to the older Net Metering arrangement, but noted a critical difference — unlike under Net Metering, the electricity purchased from the grid and the electricity generated by a rooftop system would no longer offset each other.

Under such a system, he explained, the CEB would no longer serve as a virtual storage facility for solar households. Instead, anyone installing a rooftop solar panel would be required to also purchase a battery storage unit at their own expense — an additional financial burden on consumers.

Policy Vacuum Raises Concern

Abeygunawardena stressed that the government's current course of action appears to be undermining the solar energy rollout rather than supporting it with the complementary infrastructure required. He said the correct approach would have been to simultaneously expand storage capacity while continuing to absorb electricity from rooftop generators.

The disappearance of the Cabinet paper, he indicated, has left the future policy direction unclear, with no confirmed outcome on either of the two proposals that had been tabled for ministerial consideration.