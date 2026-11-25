Examinations scheduled to be held today at Sri Lankan universities have been postponed following a strike by non-academic staff, according to reports. University administrations have also announced that lectures planned for today stand cancelled as a result of the industrial action.

This marks the second time within a single week that non-academic university employees have resorted to strike action, underscoring the growing tension between the workforce and university authorities over unresolved grievances.

Key Demands Behind the Strike

The non-academic staff have launched this symbolic strike action centred on several demands, chief among them being the restoration of salaries, overtime allowances, and other benefits that were cut under the 2025 budget. The striking workers are calling for these reductions to be reversed and the entitlements reinstated through the current budget.

The repeated disruptions within such a short span signal a deepening standoff, with students now bearing the brunt of the dispute as both their examinations and academic instruction are brought to a halt. University administrations have yet to indicate when the postponed examinations will be rescheduled.

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