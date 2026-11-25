Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has claimed the coveted Miss Universe 2026 title, adding another prestigious crown to her nation's celebrated pageant legacy.

Barreto's victory marks a triumphant moment for Puerto Rico on the global stage, as she emerged victorious among a field of contestants representing countries from around the world.

Puerto Rico has long been regarded as one of the most successful nations in the history of the Miss Universe pageant, and Barreto's win further cements that storied reputation.

The Miss Universe pageant remains one of the most watched and widely celebrated international beauty and empowerment competitions, drawing audiences from across the globe each year.

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