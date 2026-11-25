Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has set 5 March 2027 as the date for hearing a petition filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in which he seeks to prevent his arrest in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks, according to IBC Tamil. The order was issued today, 25 November 2026.

The case was taken up before a three-judge Supreme Court bench led by Justice Mahinda Samayawardena. After considering the arguments presented, the bench directed that the petition be listed for hearing on 5 March 2027.

Background to the Petition

Gotabaya Rajapaksa had filed the appeal petition challenging an earlier ruling by the Court of Appeal, which had dismissed his application seeking to block his arrest under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in relation to the Easter Sunday bombings.

Having failed at the Court of Appeal level, the former president escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, which today acknowledged the petition and fixed the next hearing date.

The Easter Sunday attacks of April 2019 killed hundreds of people across Sri Lanka in coordinated bombings targeting churches and hotels. Legal proceedings connected to the tragedy have continued to draw significant public attention in the years since.

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