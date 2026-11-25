Sri Lanka's Ministry of Energy has announced plans to distribute free smart meters to 300,000 electricity consumers as part of a broader push to modernise the country's power sector, with the rollout scheduled for 2027.

The initiative targets households consuming more than 180 units of electricity per month and will be funded through a US$12 million grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), marking a significant step forward in the country's energy infrastructure development.

In addition, smart meters will be extended to all electricity consumers using more than 120 units per month in areas serviced by the Lanka Electricity Company (LECO), widening the reach of the programme across the island.

Control Centres to Strengthen Grid Management

Alongside the smart meter rollout, the Ministry revealed that four new electricity distribution control centres are set to be established at key locations across the country. The centres will be situated in Kuliyapitiya, Peradeniya, Battaramulla and Dehiwala.

According to the Ministry, these facilities are designed to serve several critical functions:

Improving the management of power outages across the national grid

Enhancing overall electricity grid efficiency

Managing electricity demand more effectively

Facilitating the integration of decentralised energy sources, including solar power, into the national grid

A Data-Driven Future for Sri Lanka's Energy Sector

The Ministry emphasised that both initiatives reflect a commitment to data-driven planning and management within the electricity distribution system. Officials underscored the vital role technology will play in transforming how Sri Lanka generates, distributes and monitors power at a national level.

The ADB-backed programme is expected to deliver tangible benefits to consumers while positioning Sri Lanka for a more resilient and sustainable energy future.